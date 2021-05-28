Rounding out a trio of film-and-lecture series films under the Science on Screen moniker, the Ross Ragland Theater will host a screening and discussion of the film “Fantastic Fungi” on Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
The film is a documentary focused on the fascinating, immersive look at the growth, lifespan, and environmental benefits of mushrooms. The film is narrated by Oscar winning actress Brie Larson. Released in 2019, the 81-minute documentary is a time-lapse journey through the many types of mushrooms, their medicinal value, and important ecological impact that fungi have provided for millions of years. The film garnered a Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards 2020 nomination for Best Science/Nature Documentary.
As with each Science on Screen event, following the film an audience discussion with featured guest experts on the topic will provide further insight and answer questions.
Tickets for the film screening are $10, with a $2 student discount available. Tickets may be acquired in advance from the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours or by call 541-884-LIVE (5483), or online at www.rrtheater.org.