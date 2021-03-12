An historic marker was recently placed in downtown Klamath Falls in recognition of the region’s filmmaking past, but there’s a bright future for the Klamath Basin as the scenic backdrop for feature films as well. The Klamath Library will host a discussion about the history and future of filmmaking in the area in an online conversation on Wednesday, March 17 at 2 p.m.
The presentation will be followed by a brief business meeting of the Friends of the Klamath County Library. It will be led by Kurt Liedtke, executive director of Klamath Film – a nonprofit based in Klamath Falls that serves as the film liaison office of Klamath County and coordinates film-related activities including the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival every September. The organization spearheaded the effort for the recently installed historic marker.
Most recently, Klamath Falls served as the setting for the 2018 independent comedy Phoenix, Oregon – which, through an odd strike of luck, became the no.-1 box office release in America in March 2020. The film was the 11th feature film made in Klamath County. Klamath Tribes also recently completed a documentary that will make its premier on PBS on Thursday, March 18. Currently multiple feature film productions are considering filming in the Klamath Basin this year.
Liedtke has over 12 years of experience working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles through various roles in music, film, social media and video games, and has worked for two newspaper publications in Southern Oregon – the Lake County Examiner and the Herald & News – since relocating to the Klamath Basin from Southern California. Fans of the Klamath Comic Con will also recognize him as the host of the “Retro Video Game Room” at the library’s annual pop culture event.
The presentation is free to the public, but registration is required so that the library can provide the invite to connect via Zoom teleconferencing. For more information and to register, email the Friends of the Library at folklamath@gmail.com.
For more about how to become a Friend of the Klamath County Library, visit www.klamathlibrary.org/friends. For more about Klamath Film and what they do to support filmmaking in the Klamath Basin visit www.klamathfilm.org.