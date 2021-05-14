Friends of the Children of the Klamath Basin will present its annual fundraising program and “Friend Raiser” auction on Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m., presented by Lithia Ford of Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
“We’re excited for our first-ever hybrid event,” said Johanna Scholer, Friends of the Children interim executive director. “Last year’s livestreamed program was great fun to watch at home, and this year we’re making viewing parties even easier by offering meals that benefit our wonderful local restaurants.”
Dine-in and take-out meals are available for order now through May 20 at the “No Matter What” Friend Raiser event site, with dine-in meals able to be converted to take-out if COVID-19 restrictions are not lifted for Klamath County by that date.
Also available this year are $50 Golden Tickets with a $1,000 prize value, $10 raffle tickets for a $1,250 Holliday Jewelry gift certificate; and $25 Party Packs of wine, gifts and valuable coupons. All three items also are offered as a bundle at the discounted price of $75.
Bidding for silent auction items begins online May 20 at 5 p.m. Bidding for live auction items begins online May 27 at 12 p.m. Auction items range from unique handcrafted items to themed dining experiences and stays at Lake of the Woods and the Oregon coast.
In celebration of 21 years of youth mentoring in the Klamath Basin, the Mike and Bessie Short Trust will match Friend Raiser donations up to $21,000.
“This means that contributions will be doubled in support of professional mentoring for 51 youth ready to achieve great things,” Scholer said. “We are so grateful for the Trust’s passion for our work to strengthen our community no matter what the obstacles.”
To register for bidding access or purchase meals, raffle tickets and Party Packs, visit www.friendsklamath.org. To watch the livestream program, a YouTube link will be published May 27 at 8 a.m. at www.friendsklamath.org. Supporters unable to attend may donate at friendklamath.org or with a check to Friends — Klamath Basin, 3837 Altamont Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.