A week-long scavenger hunt intended to provide a fun and engaging activity for individuals, couples and families while raising funds for child mentoring will take place Oct. 23-30, according to a news release.
Coordinated by Friends of the Children, the socially distancing-friendly event tasks participants with posting selfies from a variety of historic, cultural and natural sites around Klamath. Each photo submitted earns a raffle ticket for a chance at seven daily prizes and three grand prizes. Additional raffle tickets will be awarded for wearing Halloween costumes and completion of bonus challenges.
Grand prizes include $400 in gift cards to local restaurants, a two-night cabin stay and pontoon rental at Lake of the Woods Resort, and a two-night stay and four rounds of golf at Running Y Ranch Resort.
Teams of up to five people may register for $25 per team at fckb.ejoinme.org/scavenger2020. For more information visit www.friendsklamath.org or email info@friendsklamath.org.