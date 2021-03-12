A monthly online film screening event showcasing short films featured at last year’s Klamath Independent Film Festival will be featured along with a chat with the film’s director will move in March to the Falls Taphouse, while still being offered online.
The next Friday Night Flicks event will take place on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. with a showing of the lighthearted documentary “Way to Go!” – a short film about the world’s tallest composting toilet, seasonally operated atop Mt. Shasta. Joining the conversation will be the film’s director Kathy Roselli. The film is nine minutes in length, with an estimated 15-30 minute casual Q&A with the filmmaker afterwards.
Presented by Klamath Film, a Klamath Falls-based 501c3 that among its various ventures coordinates the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF), the monthly get-togethers are a way to highlight a “Best of KIFF” in the lead-up to the 2021 event in September. “Way to Go!” was selected in 2020 as the winner of the Best Southern Short Film Award at KIFF.
Taking place on the last Friday of each month at 7 p.m., films will be presented via GoToMeeting as well as at the Falls Taphouse followed by a friendly conversation with each film’s director. The events are free and open to the public.
Each month a different selected short film from KIFF2020 will be highlighted as a way to celebrate Oregon filmmaking in a welcoming online and in-person setting. The all-genre film festival held in mid-September at the Ross Ragland Theater is the premier-Oregon centric film fest, accepting film submissions from filmmakers from across the State of Oregon as well as bordering Northern California counties. Submissions for the 2021 film festival are now open through June 1 – the only criteria requirement being that the film was predominantly shot in Oregon or the filmmaker resides in Oregon. For complete rules and a submission link visit www.klamathfilm.org/festival.
To join the Friday Night Flicks screening of “Way to Go!” visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/163409485. Google Chrome users do not need to download the GoToMeeting app to access the screening. The Falls Taphouse is located at 2215 Shallock Ave., just off Campus Drive in Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.