Following months of forced closure due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions and multiple facilities upgrades during lockdowns, the historic Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls has formulated a plan to welcome audiences back to its grand hall with special film screenings on Fridays and Saturdays, according to a news release.
Themed as Friday Night Flicks and Saturday Family Matinees, films have been carefully selected to run both days through the end of August, all showings priced at $9, with military, student and senior discounts offered. All Friday showings will begin at 7 p.m., and Saturday matinees will be presented at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, July 25, the family comedy “Beethoven” will be shown. Future family matinees include “Trolls” on Saturday, Aug. 1, “Kung Fu Panda” on Saturday, Aug. 8, and “The Land Before Time” on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Friday Night Flicks will begin on Friday, July 31 with the Steven Spielberg classic “E.T.” Additional films slated to run for Friday Night Flicks include “Jaws” on Friday, Aug. 7, “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, Aug. 14, “The Big Lebowski” on Friday, Aug. 21, and Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” on Friday. Aug. 28.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no tickets are being sold online; available via phone at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or at the Ross Ragland Box Office during regular business hours, Monday-Friday 12-5 p.m. Theater seating will be determined with proper social distancing, and additional safety measures are being implemented by Ross Ragland Theater staff to assure safety for patrons.
“We are still limited in what we can offer to the public right now”, said executive director Scott Mohon. “We have plenty of room within the theater to provide patrons with adequate physical distancing and our staff has gone above and beyond to ensure that our patrons are welcomed into a safe and clean environment according to the Covid-19 state and federal guidelines.”
During the months that the Ross Ragland was shutdown it did not sit idle, as the structure’s business office was relocated and repairs to the tower and interior were conducted thanks in part to a successful “Light the Tower” fundraising campaign.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.