Culminating an intensive week-long summer camp held in July teaching filmmaking fundamentals to Klamath-area middle school and high school students, a free showcase of student-made films will take place on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m.
The event, hosted by Klamath Film, a local nonprofit that supports the arts and education in the Klamath Basin through film-related programming and opportunities, is a presentation of student-made films created individually over the past month following completion of the week-long camp held July 12-16. Students were provided with a variety of professional film equipment from Klamath Film in which to develop their own film script and create a short film with encouragement to involve friends and family as much as possible. The only criteria requirement was that films must be five minutes or less in length.
Also included in the Sunday film showcase will be the world premiere of a group film project shot collaboratively on the final day of the camp at the Ross Ragland Theater titled “MacGuffin.”
In addition to hands-on training from local filmmakers, students each day of the camp had an opportunity to chat via videoconferencing with professional film industry experts connected with each day’s lessons. This included a chat with Hollywood screenwriter Patrick Casey (“Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Golan the Insatiable,” Ace Ventura 3”), Klamath Falls-raised film producer Bergen Swanson (“Wild,” “Shame,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Army of the Dead”), actor Brian Sutherland (“1 Dead Dog,” “Pig”) director Taylor Morden (“The Last Blockbuster,” “Pick It Up: Ska in the 90s,” “Project 88”), and film editor Alex Myrvold. Additionally, Oregon Film Executive Director Tim Williams also provided a filmmaking pep talk for students.
One of the student films, based on a panel of judges, will be selected for a $100 prize and automatic entry in the ninth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival – held Sept. 17-19 at the Ross Ragland Theater and streamed globally online.
The film camp was provided free for students through grant support from the Oregon Community Foundation K-12 Summer Program, Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, Juan Young Trust, Walmart Community Foundation, and Klamath Falls City Schools. Free daily lunches were provided for students courtesy of Integral Youth Services (IYS).
The student film showcase is free and open to the public, presented at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. and livestreamed on the Klamath Film Facebook page. The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.