A short film about arguably the world’s tallest composting toilet will be screened for free online and at the Falls Taphouse on Friday, March 26 by Klamath Film.
The latest in the Friday Night Flicks series, a monthly showing of a selected short film from the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF), will take place on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. with a showing of the lighthearted documentary “Way to Go!”. Seasonally operated atop Mt. Shasta, the fil is fun and funny showcase of the people who both use and maintain a toilet at extreme altitudes. Joining the conversation will be the film’s director, Kathy Roselli. The film is nine minutes in length, with an estimated 15-30 minute casual Q&A with the filmmaker afterwards.
The monthly get-togethers are intended as a way to highlight a “Best of KIFF” in the lead-up to the 2021 event, slated for Sept. 17-19 at the Ross Ragland Theater. “Way to Go!” was selected in 2020 as the winner of the Best Southern Short Film Award at KIFF, which earned Roselli an enormous wooden composting toilet trophy created by the Southern Cascade Woodcrafters Guild.
Taking place on the last Friday of each month at 7 p.m., Friday Night Flicks film screening will be presented via GoToMeeting as well as at the Falls Taphouse followed by a friendly conversation with each film’s director. The events are free and open to the public.
Each month a different selected short film from KIFF2020 will be highlighted as a way to celebrate Oregon filmmaking in a welcoming online and in-person setting. The all-genre film festival held in mid-September at the Ross Ragland Theater is the premier-Oregon centric film fest, accepting film submissions from filmmakers from across the State of Oregon as well as bordering Northern California counties. Submissions for the 2021 film festival are currently open through June 1 – the only criteria requirement being that the film was predominantly shot in Oregon or the filmmaker resides in Oregon. For complete rules and a submission link visit www.klamathfilm.org/festival.
To join the Friday Night Flicks screening of “Way to Go!” visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/163409485. Google Chrome users do not need to download the GoToMeeting app to access the screening. The Falls Taphouse is located at 2215 Shallock Ave., just off Campus Drive in Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.