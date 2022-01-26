The Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University together with Britt Music & Arts Festival Education, and Chamber Music Concerts will host a free community outreach concert on Thursday, January 27th at 7:30pm at the SOU Music Recital Hall.
The concert will feature Sō Percussion in a collaborative, organic music-making experience that will include SOU’s Left Edge Percussion, the SOU Percussion Ensemble, Southern Oregon University Music Students, and Southern Oregon High School Percussionists - all on one stage for a mega-performance that will be sure to be invigorating for the audience.
The community outreach concert is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations required. Per SOU’s policy, vaccination proof, or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the performance is required for all attendees (no home tests accepted). Masks required, no intermission. Seating is first come, first seated.
The evening will feature Jason Treuting’s Amid the Noise – which began as a soundtrack, morphed into Sō Percussion’s third album and then into a flexible set of live music. Now it is a communal music-making project that can occur with a flexible number of musicians in almost any combination.
Treuting’s inspiration for this performance comes from the Max Ehrmann’s 1927 poem Desiderata (in Latin meaning “things desired”). The opening line “go placidly amid the noise and haste and remember what peace there may be in silence” offers a simple credo for life that encourages the reader to speak the truth, be happy, and enjoy life.
“The musical ideas in Amid the Noise are abstract: drones, melodies, rhythms, textures, patterns. Originally, Sō Percussion orchestrated them on the instruments we had in our studio, but we’ve since discovered that accordion, organ, or tuba might play a satisfying drone as well as bowed vibraphone! Like Terry Riley’s In C, this work maintains its identity and integrity even through wildly different realizations.
This modular concept allows us to conduct residencies that reach beyond percussion departments. Many kinds of students at a music school or conservatory can participate in Amid the Noise: vocalists, string quartets, wind and brass players, guitarists, and of course percussionists,” said Treuting.
“Amid the Noise is an incredible musical adventure, for both the performers and the audience. The chance to collaborate with Jason Treuting and Sō Percussion on this project is a once in a lifetime experience for these students! We are all excited to work with them in this collaborative environment,” said SOU Professor of Music and Director of Percussion Studies Dr. Terry Longshore.
Sō Percussion is best known for their vibrant percussion repertoire and creating opportunities and platforms for music and artists that explore the immense possibility of art in our time. Sō Percussion has appeared in some of the most prestigious concert halls and festivals around the world including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Walt Disney Hall, and TED 2016, and throughout Europe, Australia, South America, and have been featured on many NPR radio concerts. Through its sensational interpretations of modern classics, innovative multi-genre original productions, and “exhilarating blend of precision and anarchy, rigor and bedlam,” (The New Yorker), Sō Percussion has redefined the scope and role of the modern percussion ensemble, placing it at the leading edge of 21st-century music. Sō’s repertoire ranges from 20th-century works by John Cage, Steve Reich, and Iannis Xenakis, to commissioning and advocating works by contemporary composers such as David Lang, Julia Wolfe, Steven Mackey, and Caroline Shaw, to distinctively modern collaborations with artists who work outside the classical concert hall, including Shara Nova, choreographer Susan Marshall, The National, Bryce Dessner, and many others.
Sō Percussion, presented by Chamber Music Concerts will also appear in concert on Friday, January 28, at 7:30pm in the SOU Music Recital Hall. In-person tickets are $45, livestream $20 - available while seats last. Purchase online here or by calling 541-552-6154.
Both concerts featuring Sō Percussion open the winter line-up of musical presentations by the SOU Music Program and Chamber Music Concerts at Southern Oregon University. For additional event information: oca.sou.edu or call the Oregon Center for the Arts Box Office at 541-552-6348 or email boxoffice@sou.edu.