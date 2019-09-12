“Frankenstein,” a live performance recording from London’s National Theatre is coming to the Ragland Big Screen series at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
“Frankenstein” returns to international cinemas to mark the 200th anniversary of author Mary Shelley’s most famous novel.
Captured live in 2011, this thrilling production became an international sensation, experienced by almost half a million people in cinemas around the world. Directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle (“Trainspotting,” “Slumdog Millionaire”), “Frankenstein” features Benedict Cumberbatch (“Hamlet,” BBC’s “Sherlock”) and Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Trainspotting”) alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation.
“Frankenstein” has a BBFC rating of 15, and contains a scene of sexual violence.
Trivia and prizes will be offered before the show starts. Tickets are $10.