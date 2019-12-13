The Friends of the Klamath County Library has received an Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) grant to expand the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) to more children in Klamath County, according to a news release.
The Friends underwrite the DPIL, which mails a free, age-specific book monthly to any Klamath County child from birth to 5 years of age who registers, regardless of economic situation, location in the county, or whether their parent(s) have a library card. In the last year, over 12,000 books have been sent to Klamath County children; there are nearly 1500 youngsters participating in the program.
This grant, made up of funds from the GreenSprings Fund and the Oregon Public Library Innovation Fund of the OCF, will allow the Friends to offer this service to even more youngsters across the county.
Parents and guardians can sign up all family members who are in the birth to 5-year age group as long as they live in Klamath County. Registration forms are available at all Klamath County Libraries, as well as online at klamathlibrary.org/dollyparton.
While this grant will help the Friends reach more children, it will not cover all the costs of the DPIL. If you would like to help with this program, the Friends of the Klamath County Library would welcome your contribution. Send donations to Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 1707, Klamath Falls, OR 97601; please indicate DPIL on the memo line of your check. You can also donate with Paypal or credit card online at klamathlibrary.org/dollyparton.
For more information about the Friends of the Klamath County Library activities and how you can join, visit klamathlibrary.org/friends. For more about the Oregon Community Foundation, visit oregoncf.org.