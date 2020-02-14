For those seeking live entertainment for their Valentine’s Day plans, Klamath Folk Alliance is preparing a showcase of some of the top musical talent in the Klamath Basin in one night.
On Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. at Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, a collective of talented acoustic artists will share the stage in a songwriters-in-the-round style jamboree. Each performing artists will be granted around 20 minutes of stage time, equivalent to 3-4 songs on average, as a miniature showcase of songwriting talents in the theme of the Valentine’s Day holiday.
The event serves as a sampling of the distinct and eclectic musical talents of Klamath Folk Alliance’s membership – a collective of regional musicians operating under the Folk Alliance International model , serving to strengthen and engage the global folk music community. The group actively works to coordinate concerts and promote events involving its membership, assist with tour booking, and advocate for development of grassroots growth of local music scenes.
The Valentine’s showcase is part of a quarterly series produced by the Klamath Folk Alliance, providing a collaborative environment for regional musicians to perform under a shared billing. Among the performers expected to appear at the event include Klamath-area favorites Bill Palmer, Tommy Franks, Ken Janson, and Glenn Justus.
Admission to the music showcase is free.
Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse is at 3545 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls. For more information visit the Klamath Folk Alliance’s Facebook page.