Reserved tickets for the Linkville Players’ production of “Five Women Wearing The Same Dress,” directed by Laura Allen and featuring a cast of six local actors, are now on sale at Poppy, 522 Main St., according to a news release.
“Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” is the second full production of the Linkville’s new theatrical season and will be presented nine times over four weekends from Friday, Nov. 8, through Saturday, Nov. 30. There will be eight evening performances and one Sunday matinee. The matinee is set for Sunday, Nov. 24.
Described as a contemporary comedy, “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” is set in the second floor bedroom of an ostentatious Southern home where a wedding reception is taking place on the first floor. The five bridesmaids have left the reception and taken refuge in the bedroom of Meredith, the bride’s rebellious, pot-smoking, younger sister.
The four other bridesmaids include Georgeanne, the bride’s high school and college sidekick, Trisha, a former friend and jaded beauty with a suspect reputation, Frances, the very very naïve and religious cousin, and Mindy, the groom’s clumsy and outspoken lesbian sister.
As the five bridesmaids discuss sex, life and love, as well as the bride, the groom and various wedding guests, they come to realize that, despite their differences, they have more in common with each other than with the bride. As a result, they come away from this fateful afternoon with a different view of life and the future.
The role of “Meredith” is being played by Jordan Solomon while Natalie Postles has been cast as “Georgeanne.” Kate Florez plays the role of “Trisha,” Robyn Pfeifer plays “Frances” and Jasmine Klouder is “Mindy.” “Tripp” is the only male role in the production and it is being played by Clark Olding.
Patrons are advised that the play contains strong language, adult content, explicit sexual references, mature themes and recreational drug use and may not be suitable for younger audience members.
Alan Ball is an American writer, director and producer for television, film and theater. He wrote the screenplay for “American Beauty” (1999), for which he won an Academy Award. He also created the television series “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood,” works for which he earned an Emmy along with awards from the Writers, Directors and Producers Guilds.
- Laura Allen is a veteran actor and director who has been involved with the activities of the Linkville Players since the mid-1980s. Last season, she was seen onstage in the popular production of “MASH” and she also served as the director of last spring’s production of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”
Reserved tickets are $11 to $14, with a $1 discount available to students, seniors and members of the military, and are available in person during regular business hours at Poppy. Opening night ticket holders will enjoy the tradition pre-curtain gala reception.
For more information about “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” call Charles Cossey, the production coordinator, at 541-884-8484.