The Linkville Players will open a four-weekend, nine-performance run of Alan Ball’s contemporary comedy, “Five Women Wearing The Same Dress,” on Friday, Nov. 8, according to a news release. The play has been directed by Linkville veteran Laura Allen and features a cast of six Klamath Basin actors.
Friday and Saturday evening performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. A matinee is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Reserved tickets for “Five Women Wearing The Same Dress” are $11 to $14 and are available at Poppy, 522 Main St. A $1 per ticket discount is available to students, seniors and members of the military. Tickets must be purchased in person during regular business hours. Telephone 541-884-4361 for ticket information and availability.
A complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception catered by Gino’s will be held for opening night ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Ticket purchasers are advised that “Five Women Wearing The Same Dress” contains strong language, explicit sexual references, adult content and mature themes as well as recreational drug use and is thus not recommended for younger audiences.
‘Perfect wedding’
Allen notes that “the play is definitely a modern comedy in that it contains strong dramatic elements as well as an understanding of the absurdities of ostentatiously ‘perfect’ weddings. Anyone who has ever been a bride or bridesmaid will be able to identify with the characters and humor in this play.”
“What the play is really about,” she continues, “is the consequences of the choices we make and how secrets and lies can create alienation as well as loneliness. Once revealed, however, healing and connections can begin, with true friendships rising from the ashes.”
Set in the Southern home of the bride during the newly-married couple’s ostentatious wedding reception, the five bridesmaids, all of whom are wearing the same dress, take refuge in the second floor bedroom of Meredith, the bride’s rebellious, pot-smoking sister, portrayed by Jordan Solomon, who was seen onstage most recently in the Linkville production of “Our Town.”
- Two of the four other bridesmaids include Georgeanne, the bride’s high school and college sidekick, played by Natalie Postles, who was seen onstage in last season’s production of “MASH,” and Trisha, a former friend and jaded beauty with a suspect reputation, who is being played by Katelyn Florez, who made her Linkville stage debut last season in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”
- The remaining two bridesmaids are Frances, the bride’s very naïve and religious cousin, played by Robyn Pfeifer, who appeared in both “MASH” and “Private Eyes” last season, and Mindy, the groom’s clumsy and outspoken lesbian sister, played by Jasmine Klouder, another actor who was last seen in “MASH.”
Singular cast member
Clark Olding, the only male in the cast, has been cast as Tripp, one of the groomsman in the wedding. Olding has previously appeared in Little Linkville productions and is making his full production debut in this play.
The five bridesmaids discuss sex, life and love, along with others involved in the wedding, and come away from a fateful afternoon with a different view of life and the future.
According to Allen, “I read this play some 10 years ago but did not think that it could have been properly cast because there were so few young women available to the theater at the time. Times have changed and I am very excited about the wealth of talent available to the theater today and, especially, this cast in particular.”
Alan Ball is an American writer, director and producer for television, film and the theater. He wrote the screenplay for “American Beauty” (1999), for which he earned an Academy Award. He also created the television series “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood,” works for which he earned an Emmy as well as awards from the Writers, Directors and Producers Guilds.
- Allen has been involved with the activities of the Linkville Players for over 30 years, both on-and-off the stage, having served in a variety of capacities over the years and having directed more than 20 productions. Most recently, she appeared onstage in “MASH” last season and also directed the production of “Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike.”
For more information about “Five Women Wearing The Same Dress,” call Charles Cossey, the production coordinator, at 541-884-8484.