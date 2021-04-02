A total of 35 books by authors from across the State of Oregon have been selected as finalists for the 2021 Oregon Book Award, according to a news release.
Finalists were selected by a panel of out-of-state writers in seven categories: fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction, general nonfiction, children’s literature, young adult literature, and drama.
Winners of each category will be announced during an episode of “The Archive Project” on OPB Radio on Sunday, May 2 at 7 p.m. The winning selections will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
Categories include the Ken Kesey Award for Fiction, the Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry, Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction, the Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction, the Eloise Jarvis McGraw Award for Children’s Literature, the Leslie Bradshaw Award for Young Adult Literature, and the Angus Bowmer Award for Drama.
Additionally, special awards are honoring Oregon authors in several genres recognizing individual contributions. These have already been announced as PlayWrite Inc. of Portland receiving the Walt Morey Young Readers Literary Legacy Award; Elizabeth Lyon collecting the Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy award; and Molly Gloss honored as recipient of the CE.S. Wood Award.
KEN KESEY AWARD FOR FICTION
n Chelsea Bieker of Portland, “Godshot” (Catapult Press)
n Genevieve Hudson of Portland, “Boys of Alabama” (Liveright Publishing, W.W. Norton)
n Mark Savage of Portland, “Fictional Film Club” (Deep Overstock)
n Vanessa Veselka of Portland, “The Great Offshore Grounds” (Alfred A. Knopf)
n Lidia Yuknavitch of Milwaukie, “Verge” (Riverhead Books, Penguin Random House PPG)
STAFFORD/HALL AWARD FOR POETRY
n Anna Elkins of Jacksonville, “Hope of Stones” (Press 53)
n Eman Hassan of Portland, “Raghead” (New Issues Poetry and Prose)
n Floyd Skloot of Portland, “Far West: Poems” (LSU Press)
n Ed Skoog of Portland, “Travelers Leaving for the City” (Copper Canyon)
n Joe Wilkins of McMinnville, “Thieve” (Lynx House Press)
FRANCES FULLER VICTOR AWARD FOR GENERAL NONFICTION
n Edwin Battistella of Ashland, “Dangerous Crooked Scoundrels: Insulting the President, from Washington to Trump” (Oxford University Press)
n Nicholas Buccola of Portland, “The Fire Is upon Us: James Baldwin, William F. Buckley Jr., and the Debate over Race in America” (Princeton University Press)
n Kelsey Freeman of Bend, “No Option but North: The Migrant World and the Perilous Path Across the Border” (IG Publishing)
n Joseph E. Taylor III of Portland, “Persistent Callings: Seasons of Work and Identity on the Oregon Coast” (Oregon State University Press)
n Ann Vileisis of Port Orford, “Abalone” (Oregon State University Press)
SARAH WINNEMUCCA AWARD FOR CREATIVE NONFICTION
n Sierra Crane Murdoch of Hood River, “Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country” (Random House)
n Ruby McConnell of Eugene, “Ground Truth: A Geological Survey of a Life” (Overcup Press)
n David Oates of Portland, “The Mountains of Paris” (Oregon State University Press)
n Melissa Matthewson of Ashland, “Tracing the Desire Line: A Memoir in Essays” (Split Lip Press)
n Ben Moon of Pacific City, “Denali: A Man, a Dog, and the Friendship of a Lifetime” (Penguin Books)
ELOISE JARVIS MCGRAW AWARD FOR CHILDREN’S LITERATURE
n Susan Hill Long of Portland, “Josie Bloom and the Emergency of Life” (Paul Wiseman Books, Simon & Schuster)
n Deborah Hopkinson of West Linn, “Butterflies Belong Here” (Chronicle Books)
n Jody J. Little of Portland, “Worse Than Weird” (Harper Collins Children’s Books)
n Jenn Reese of Portland, “A Game of Fox and Squirrels” (Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, Macmillian)
n Elizabeth Rusch of Portland, “Mario and the Hole in the Sky: How a Chemist Saved Our Planet” (Charlesbridge)
LESLIE BRADSHAW AWARD FOR YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE
n Nancy Richardson Fischer of Hood River, “The Speed of Falling Objects” (Inkyard Press)
n Deborah Hopkinson of West Linn, “We Had to Be Brave” (Scholastic Focus)
n Kathryn Ormsbee of Eugene, “The Sullivan Sisters” (Simon & Schuster)
n Erin Riha of Portland, “But for the Mountains” (REUTS Publications)
n Elizabeth Rusch of Portland, “You Call THIS Democracy? How to Fix Our Government and Deliver Power to the People” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
ANGUS BOWMER AWARD FOR DRAMA
n Sara Jean Accuardi of Portland, “The Delays”
n Conor Eifler of Portland, “You Cannot Undo This Action”
n E.M. Lewis of Monitor, “How the Light Gets In”
n Anya Pearson of Portland, “The Measure of Innocence”
n Andrea Stolowitz of Portland, “Recent Unsettling Events”