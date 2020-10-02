The 20th annual Ashland Independent Film Festival, taking place April 15-29, 2021 is now accepting film submissions, according to a news release.
The 2020 rendition was initially cancelled, then eventually presented online as a virtual fest for three weeks in May and June. The effort was named by MovieMaker Magazine as “One of the Best Online Film Festivals of 2020.” Organizers plan to return the festival to an in-person affair for 2021, dependent on COVID-19 crowd restrictions.
Film entries will be accepted on an Oct. 16 early bird deadline, Nov. 6 regular deadline, or Nov. 27 late deadline. All features will receive exhibition fees, and all films will be up for jury award cash prizes.
For more information visit www.ashlandfilm.org.