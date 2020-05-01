With multiple film festivals having to either cancel outright or switch to an online platform amid COVID-19 lockdowns, several major festivals are instead partnering to offer a free global celebration named “We Are One: A Global Film Festival.”
Slated as a free 10-day film fest offered via YouTube, We Are One will offer both new and classic films from a variety of countries chosen as festival selections from prestigious events such as the Sundance Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival and more.
The festival will run from May 29 through June 7. While offered as free content during the 10-day festival, donations will be accepted for the World Health Organization and local relief partners to aid COVID-19 efforts.
In all more than 20 various world-famous festivals are partnering to offer an eclectic string of films that would have otherwise been featured at the respective festivals ranging from Berlin to Tokyo as a joint venture between YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises.
The full schedule of films has not been released, but will include feature-length films, shorts, documentaries, comedies, music and conversations.
“We are proud to join with our partner festivals to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival,” said Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux of the Cannes Film Festival.
Participating annual world film festivals include the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the Berlin International Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao, Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival, Kalrovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and the Venice Film Festival.
“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO.
“One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the world staying home is our ability to come together and experience an event as one, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that,” said Robert Kyncl, chief business officer for YouTube.
AIFF goes online
While the global film festival welcomes entries from various festivals, one much closer to home will also be venturing into an online format. The annual Ashland Independent Film Festival, normally held in April, will instead be held as a three-week online festival from May 22 – June 14 for nominal ticket fees. A virtual festival preview night was held on Thursday, April 30 to highlight some of the films to be shown during the festival, alongside exclusive filmmaker question-and-answer sessions.
Voted as one of the “50 Film Festival Worth the Entry Fee” in 2019 by Moviemaker Magazine, organizers behind the Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) sought an alternative to outright cancelation as theaters were shutdown in March, working out logistics to instead present the event on a virtual platform.
The virtual Ashland Independent Film Festival will present over 100 films available to stream, along with filmmaker question-and-answer sessions and special events. Organizers hope that it will present all the appeal of a typical film festival, offered from the safety of home during quarantine shutdowns.
While not the only annual film festival nationally that is pursuing a digital change in tact, AIFF2020’s approach is somewhat experimental – and if successful may serve as the blueprint for online film festival going forward. AIFF2020 will be hosted online by Film Festival Flix, an innovative digital platform for virtual festivals. It can be accessed on www.FilmFestivalFlix.com or on Film Festival Flix TV and mobile apps such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android.
“Ever since COVID-19 compelled us to postpone the April Ashland Independent Film Festival for the safety of our communities, our team has been working intensively on an alternative plan for presenting this year’s program,” said Richard Herskowitz, AIFF’s artistic and executive director. “We were determined to present the program we had just finalized, which represented the efforts of independent filmmakers who have labored for years on bringing their visions to fruition and festival programmers who reviewed over 900 films to bring an extraordinary selection of works to AIFF audiences.”
Most feature films will be introduced by their directors, live and recorded Q&A’s will follow screenings, and a virtual opening night party is being planned. On June 14, an awards presentation will be hosted online by Bruce Campbell, Southern Oregon resident and actor best known as ‘Ash’ from The Evil Dead series. His Southern Oregon-filmed movie “My Name is Bruce” was screened at the 2007 Ashland Independent Film festival. Campbell will present jury award winners with $10,000 in prize money collected during a successful Kickstarter campaign launched by AIFF last fall.