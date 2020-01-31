In a fortuitous last-minute fill-in, 2013 U.S. Figure Skating Champion Max Aaron will join an impressive lineup of professional skaters for the annual Winter Skate-tacular, taking place at the Bill Collier Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1 starting at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
Aaron steps in to replace three-time U.S. Pair Champions Chris and Alexa Knierim, who were slated to travel to Klamath Falls but will now instead represent the United States at the 2020 Four Continents Championship in South Korea starting on Monday, Feb. 4.
Aaron joins other confirmed performers for an hour-long annual skating showcase, welcoming a variety of acts, including local skaters. The 18th annual Winter Skate-tacular, presented by Klamath Ice Sports, is co-directed and choreographed by Autumn Morin and Joe Gorecki, professional skaters and coaches at the Sherwood Ice Arena. The pair are making their local debut in their respective capacities. Gorecki, who skated professionally with Holiday on Ice for several years, will also be a featured performer in the show.
Among the performers slated to perform is Alissa Czisny, U.S. Ladies champion in 2009 and 2011, and two-time Skate Canada champion, who will headline the annual figure skating exhibition portion of the show. Czisny is also a Skate American champion and Grand Prix champion. Czisny began skating professionally in 2014.
Other performers include Polina Edmunds, a national junior ladies champion and a two-time U.S. national silver medalist. Edmunds competed on behalf of the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympics, held in Sochi, Russia. Edmunds is also a Four Continents champion and a U.S. Challenger Series Classic champion.
Professional Canadian comedic skater Jason Graetz will also bring some laughs to the show as a featured performer. Graetz is renowned for his strange body contortions, original boot slides and other unique moves.
The event will also showcase competitive skaters from the Portland area, including Samuel Mindra, Kaizen Oudom and Grace Clifford, who train at the Sherwood Ice Arena. In addition, a group of young figure skaters who train at the Bill Collier Ice Arena, known as the Klamath Kids, will perform an original ensemble number in the show, choreographed by Alexis Mann.
Tickets to the ice show may be reserved in advance at www.klamathicesports.org, by telephone at 541-850-5758, or in person at the ice arena. All ticket purchases are subject to added transaction and processing fees. All reserved seating in the penalty and hockey boxes, along with the reserved single “on-ice” seats and the reserved bistro chair seating, has been sold out.
Parking areas for the ice show include limited parking in the arena’s parking lot, along with various other parking lots near the Running Y Lodge complex, from which free shuttle bus transportation will be provided from the Lodge to and from the ice arena by the Crater Lake Trolley before and after the show.
For more information visit www.klamathicesports.org.