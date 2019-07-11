MERRILL — The second annual Lost River Bluegrass Festival at the Merrill Civic Center, Friday through Sunday July 12-14, will be filled with food, fun, and of course beautiful music.
Festival admission is $25 for a three-day ticket; $10 for Friday; $15 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Children age 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
Between 1,000-1,500 people are expected to make their way to this weekend’s Lost River Bluegrass Festival. Included in the lineup are California bands the Blue Js, the Central Valley Boys and the Hossettes, as well as the Klamath Basin’s own Stukel Mountain Stranglers, among others.
Besides listening to bluegrass, attendees will be able to enjoy a craft and vendor fair, a quilters’ room, an instrument petting zoo (have you ever wondered what it would be like to play a banjo?), and more.
Food vendors will include Mac and Cheese Steaks, and there will be a beer garden hosted by Mia and Pia’s Brewery.
There will also be plenty of time for musicians and would-be musicians to jam and make their own bluegrass music.
Based on feedback from last year’s festival, visitors this year can expect more shaded areas and places for well-mannered pets. Attendees will need to bring their own chairs.
For more information, visit lostriverfestival.com.