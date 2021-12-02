A major fundraiser for the Lakeview Community Partnership returns this year: The Festival of Trees.
The Festival of Trees began in 2016 and quickly became a hit in the community and raising funds for the community parnership. Money from past Festival of Trees events has helped the non-profit purchase the Alger Theater and complete renovation and restoration work on the historic theater.
There was no Festival of Trees in 2020 due to COVID restrictions. The last one was held in 2019 and through donations and a live and silent auction raised thousands of dollars for the LCP. There will be no live auction this year, and the only items people will be bidding on are the trees. In previous years, people have placed bids on other gift items.
Unlike previous years there will be no public evening for people to bid on the trees. Instead trees will be set up at businesses across Lakeview, and people can view the trees and bid on them as a silent auction. The winners will be announced at an appreciation event for sponsors of the event on Saturday, Dec. 11. At that time people will be contacted and arrangements will be made with the local businesses to pick up the tree.
People are encouraged to pick up a North Pole Passport from one of the participating businesses. For each business they visit to see one of the special Christmas trees they will get their passport stamped. When people visit all of the businesses they can drop off their passport at the LCP Annex, located next to the Alger Theater and a special drawing for a gift basket and wreath will be held on Dec. 11.
This year the event will take place between Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Dec. 11. Trees will be up on Monday, Dec. 6, though bidding will not begin until Dec. 8. In the past different businesses have decorated their sponsored trees to reflect that business. In 2019, some of the trees had items, gift cards and other sundries from the participating businesses; besides the regular colorful lights and ornaments.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas, running back A.J. Dillon and quarterback Aaron Rodgers speak to the media via Zoom after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.