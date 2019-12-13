“A Festival of Lessons and Carols,” a service of scripture and music, will be presented in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 according to a news release.
A musical prelude will be held at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Cantorum, the artists-in-residence at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, directed by Matthew Hoffman, will perform the choral music for the occasion.
This type of festival, which included both lessons and carols, dates back to the late 19th century and consisted of a series of scripture lessons, usually nine of them, with each lesson followed by a carol or song sung by either a choir or by the congregation that reflected the lesson’s message.
The scripture lessons recount the Fall, the promise of a Messiah, the Incarnation, and the Great Commission to preach the Good News. While the festival includes both carols and instrumental music appropriate to the scripture lessons, the presentation is a church service and not a concert.
Charles Cossey will be the lector for the evening.
Such festivals became an annual tradition after one was presented at King’s College, Cambridge, England, in 1918, the purpose of which was to bring a more imaginative approach to worship. These festivals are now, in various forms, a worldwide event each Christmas season.
The first-ever local festival was presented two years ago and was the idea of Matthew Hoffman, who serves as the director of music at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and who has presented a variety of special concerts in each of the past several years.
“Very simply, I thought that it was time that Klamath Falls join the rest of the world in enjoying this special Christmas celebration,” Hoffman says, “and I am fortunate to have a very talented group of singers and musicians from within the community join me for the occasion.”
Suzanne Stewart will perform two solo works. Other performers include Jen Budnick, Pamela Davenport, Danielle Harmon, Jeanne LaHaie, Rochelle Saunders, Maggie Wood, Rebekah Beger, Faye Crenshaw, Kay Heath, Alison Phair, Mike Bricker, Tim Sandberg, Kent Simons, Paul Stewart, Ken Galloway, Josh Guest, Mark Neupert, Jerry Lemieux and Samuel Stewart.
Among the carols and other music to be presented are “Once In David’s Royal City,” a carol that traditionally begins such festivals, “Gaudete” arranged by Brian Kay, “Lo, How A Rose E’er Blooming” arranged by Ronald J. Williams, “O Magnum Mysterium” by Tomas Luis de Victoria, “Ave Maria” by Franz Biebl, “Salva-tion Is Created” by Paul Tschesnokoff, “Verbum Caro Factus Est” by Hans Leo Hassler and “Benedicamus Domino” by Peter Warlock.
The 90-minute long program will end with the congregation joining Cantorum to sing “Joy To The World.”
For more information about the concert, call Cossey at 541-884-8484.