The annual Favell Museum Juried Art Show and Sale, showcasing the original works of 33 artists from across the Western U.S., opens to the public Saturday, Oct. 5, and continues through Nov. 16.
A sneak peek of the showcase will start on Friday, Oct. 4 with a membership only artist reception. Opening events will continue throughout the weekend. The show will officially open to for general admission on Saturday, Oct. 5 with an artist meet and greet and demonstrations. Wine and appetizers will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. The museum will offer its annual Sunday Champagne Brunch on Sunday, Oct. 6 with two seatings – featuring food, entertainment, champagne mimosas and more. On Sunday the doors will reopen for general admission at 1 p.m. The show will continue through November 16.
Located on the banks of the historical Link River, the Favell Museum is a Klamath Falls non-profit museum renowned for its collection of Native American artifacts and contemporary Western art.
The annual art show is nearly as old as the roots of the museum itself. For many years, founders Gene and Winifred Favell held art shows that garnered national acclaim. After Gene Favell passed away, the popular art show ceased. The museum reopened as a nonprofit organization. seven years ago, the celebration started again – expanded beyond Western art to embrace a variety of works from local and nationally known artists. This year’s art show will feature artists from Utah, Idaho, California and throughout Oregon.
The show will feature sculptures and paintings in various mediums. Subject matter including scenic landscapes, cityscapes, still life, figure art, wildlife, historical art, and more, presented in a variety of artistic styles. While the art show provides an opportunity to present incredible work of art, it also serves as the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Among the 33 artists selected for this year’s show are several local favorites including, Mark Holland and Cindy Lewis, Dale Landrum, Judy Phearson, Pam Stoehsler and Stefan Savides.
Stefan Bauman
Other notable artists featured this year include the return of Stefan Bauman, the Favell Museum’s 2018 “People’s Choice” award recipient. Bauman’s passion for painting is fueled by his fascination and observation of nature’s beauty and mood. His paintings are mysterious and bold, with intriguing effects of light, shadow, color, and the natural beauty he sees in remote wilderness landscapes, wildlife, and architecture. In 2006 Bauman began hosting the PBS painting series “The Grand View: America’s National Parks Through the Eyes of an Artist.” Each of his paintings of the vast National Park system is a vivid manifestation of his personal relationship with nature. Art collectors, including former American presidents, have sought out Stefan’s work.
Gretha Linwood
Gretha Linwood’s 30-year career as an illustrator and graphic designer contributed to the development of her artistic skills, most especially her adept use of vibrant colors and strong design. Linwood often chooses to work with oil paints on canvas or buttery soft pastels on sandpaper. By painting en plein air with an impressionistic touch, her landscapes invite viewers into the scene. Linwood’s numerous awards include honors from annual shows in Carmel, Los Gatos, Telluride and Laguna Beach, as well as the 2017 People’s Choice award at the Favell Museum.
Ni Zhu
New to the show this year, is artist Ni Zhu. Ni grew up in a small town in southern China. She began her professional career in law. She began devoting more time and energy to art, and eventually made a complete career transition. Zhu is a now a full-time oil painter based in the San Francisco Bay area. She is constantly intrigued by certain lights, moods, or simply moments in life. Zhu naturally paints people in action, trying to recreate moods and feelings which move her. She strives to convey mood, motion, and the fleeting essence of what subjects truly are, and what it is like to be in their world. Recent recognition includes the director’s choice award at the 2016 Spring Show of the Academy of Art University, and the Outstanding Composition and Technique Award of Excellence at the 2017 annual OPA competition.
David Terry
Another newcomer is artist David Terry. David, who spent much of his life in Texas, recently relocated to Jacksonville, Ore. Terry has been a practicing professional artist since 1981. For most of the last 14 years, Terry has specialized in formal portraiture and commissioned portraits; because they are among the most challenging of subject matter, portraits magically bring people to life. In addition to commissioned portraits, Terry visits a variety of other subjects including figure paintings and landscapes. There are few subjects he will not attempt. This no fear progression has been manifested throughout his pieces. His work hangs in many public and private collections. He is a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York, the Portrait Society of America, and the Oil Painters of America.
Chris Manwaring
Also, new to the show is Chris Manwaring. He received his first set of paints from his grandmother at age 12. He grew up in rural Utah. While in high school Manwaring met Valoy Eaton, a nationally acclaimed landscape artist. Through Eaton’s mentorship, he received a firm technical foundation. Manwaring received a Bachelor’s degree at Utah State University, and studied at New York’s Grand Central Academy of Art. He has made several trips to Europe to study the great masters, which Chris feels greatly contributed to his art education. Armed with his training, patience, and paint, he now roams the mountains of the west, determined to be as truthful as possible as he translates nature to canvas.
David Mensing
A returning favorite is David Mensing, who grew up in Iowa, surrounded by wide prairies and groomed cornfields. When he moved to the West he was captivated by its raw beauty. His ambition is to share that beauty through his work. Mensing’s architectural background contributes to his designs. His award-winning paintings are featured in exhibitions and collections around the world. Numerous periodicals have featured his work including American Art Collector, Southwest Art Magazine and Western Art Collector. When Mensing received the Award of Excellence/Icons of the West 2014, Southwest Art Magazine wrote, “Mensing’s landscapes go beyond mere visual description. They depict a feeling, an experience, and contain an element of sincerity and reverence.”
Ilene Gienger-Stanfield
Another returning favorite is Ilene Gienger-Stanfield, who grew up in the Klamath Basin. Today her studio is in the hills of Southern Oregon. Her current painting style after 20 years of artistic exploration is to start with truth, then manipulate it. Her compositions of people, places, and things are powerful in design, accuracy, and thick passages of unique color. Gienger-Stanfield’s first studies were in portraiture where her sensitivity to capturing the character of her subjects honed her drawing skills. Open to learning, she began observing subjects in a more abstract thought process, seeing only color shapes and how they fit together. This led to a broader range of subjects such as still life, landscape, and figurative. Often she does not know what she is painting, only its shapes. The latest influence is to strive for more original and clean color. She has taught workshops nationwide and has signature status with American Impressionist Society, Pastel Society of America, Northwest Pastel Society and master signature status with Women Artists of the West.
Garth Williams
Also returning is Garth Williams is from Burley, Idaho. Born in the big sky country from Helena, Mont., he acquired a love of the outdoors. He has fond memories of growing up, like fishing with his father in the fall, when the colors were spectacular. Now when he paints fall aspens, special memories come to mind. His grandfather, an oil painter, was his inspiration to become an artist. Williams studied impressionistic art under the supervision of his friend Robert Moore, an artist whose work Williams loved and admired. “Developing my own concept of realism is the most important step in creating a painting that allows the viewer to determine what shapes are actually woven together to determine what image actually appears. I never lost my desire to be an impressionistic oil painter.”
General admission to the show is $10. Tickets for the Sunday brunch are $30 per person, or a table for eight can be reserved for $225. Proceeds from events, as well as a portion of all art sales benefit the museum. The Favell Museum is at 125 W. Main St. To reserve tickets or for more information call 541-882-9996 or visit www.favellmuseum.org.