A two-day dedication program will be hosted by the Favell Museum officially unveiling a new bronze monument honoring Native American heritage, and coinciding with a wall art and sculpture exhibit, Sept. 26-27, according to a news release.
A bronze monument created by sculptors Stefan Savides of Klamath Falls and Garland Weeks of Lubbock, Texas, and consultation by Klamath Tribes member Perry Chocktoot, will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. outside of the Favell Museum. Both days will include guest speaker Cheewa James. The unveiling was stretched across two days to reduce crowd sizes for social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Face coverings will be required during attendance inside and outside of the Favell Museum. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available on-site. Fewer than 50 people will be allowed inside the Favell Museum to adhere to proper social distancing protocols.
The unveiling will occur concurrently with an art show and sale from Sept. 26 – Nov. 7 at the Favell Museum, with wall art and sculptures from 30 artists throughout the American West.
For more information contact the Favell Museum at 541-281-5885 or visit www.favellmuseum.org.