The Favell Museum in Klamath Falls will highlight original, contemporary and representational art by 30 artists from throughout the West, including oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media and bronze and wood sculpture and glass as part of it’s fall show and sale exhibition.
This year’s exhibition will feature landscape, plein-air, figure, still life, birds, farm animals, wildlife and more, in traditional and more contemporary artistic styles.
Here is a brief overview of some of the artists.
Nancy Baker
Baker lives in Central Oregon, where she makes hand-blown and shaped glass objects, combining technical craftsmanship with immense beauty. Nancy has spent years refining her approach to glass, a complex and mesmerizing material.
Steve Bennett
Bennett was born in Oregon. He practiced dentistry for 30 years. Prior to his retirement, he began to follow his childhood desire to draw and paint. He was encouraged by his wife Sue, an accomplished artist. Steve and Sue enjoy the fruits of their labor and love to paint in beautiful places. (www.sbennettart.com)
Sue Bennett
Sue Bennett was born in Oregon. She paints in watercolor and oil. Together with her husband artist Steve, they conducted workshops throughout the United States and Europe. They own Studio Three Gallery in Jacksonville. Sue has received multiple honors and placement in many publications. (www.sbennettart.com)
Sheri Dinardi
Dinardi lives in Jacksonville, a source of inspiration for her paintings. She paints the female figure in landscape settings and intimate portraits. She has exhibited in many prestigious shows including the Oil Painters of America’s Salon Show, Western Regional Show and National Show. (www.sheridinardiart.com)
Janice Druian
Druian lives in the High Desert of Central Oregon. She is best known for her landscapes that capture the beauty of the isolated parts of the West. Her exhibit, An Uncommon Beauty, features rural farm life in Oregon. In 2017 Janice won the Artists’ Magazine award for “Artists over 60.” She is a member of Plein Air Painters of Oregon, Oil Painters of America, and Women Artists of the West. (www.druianstudios.com)
Barbara Enochian
Enochian has been teaching art, has had many solo and group shows, and has sold her work all over the country. She often uses collage and oil pastels in her acrylic paintings to add texture and pattern. www.barbaraenochian.com
Bonnie Zahn Griffith
Zahn Griffith prefers to paint western landscapes en plein air using pastels and oils. She participates in plein air events throughout the West and serves as a judge for art competitions, and she offers pastel workshops. Her art is in galleries across the west. www.bonniegriffith.com
Ilene Gienger-Stanfield
Gienger-Stanfield’s studio is in the hills of Southern Oregon. She has taught workshops nationwide and has signature status with American Impressionist Society, Pastel Society of America, Northwest Pastel Society and master signature status with Women Artists of the West. www.Ilenegienger.com
Sarah Hansen
Hansen is a self-taught, award-winning artist and instructor. She creates acrylic and watercolor landscapes from her studio in Terrebonne. She teaches workshops and her art is collected regionally and abroad. She is a member of American Women Artists, Pacific Rim Institute of Marine Artists, Plein Air Painters of Oregon, and a signature member of Northwest Watercolor Society. www.sarahbhansen.com
Mark Holland and Cindy Lewis
Holland and Lewis are nationally-renowned sculptors who make their home near Chiloquin. They work as a team to create their sculptures. In recent years, they have been honored sculptors at such prestigious exhibits as the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Museum’s premier juried show, “Birds in Art.” They once carved a compilation of five different quail species for former Vice President Dan Quayle. www.lewisandhollandsculptures.com
Norma Holmes
Holmes paints en plein air when possible. She has been lauded by the Northwest Pastel Society. Her awards include the American Women’s International Competition Best of Show. She exhibited at the International Museum of the Horse in Lexington, Kentucky. Norma recently published “Land Escapes, A Painted Journey On Oregon’s Eastside,” which features 192 pages of her original art. www.normaholmes.com
Charity Hubbard
Hubbard finds inspiration in the landscapes and people of Southern Oregon. Charity graduated from Pacific College of Art and Design with a background in commercial illustration. www.charityhubbard.com
Dale Landrum
Landrum is a representational oil painter living in Klamath Falls. A former botanist, Dale often paints Oregon and California landscapes. He is a member of Oil Painters of America. In 2005 he received the OPA Award of Excellence in the Western Regional Show in Santa Barbara. www.landrumartwork.com
Karen Leoni
Leoni often paints en plein air, usually close to home in Northern California. She works in both oil and pastel. Her works are in galleries in California and New York as well as corporate and private collections across the United States and Italy. In addition, she has received numerous awards in various juried events, plein air competitions, and exhibits. www.karenleoni.com
David Mensing
Mensing’s award-winning paintings are featured in exhibitions and collections around the world. Numerous periodicals have featured his work including American Art Collector, Southwest Art Magazine and Western Art Collector. He lives in Sisters. www.davidmensingfineart.com
Judy Phearson
Phearson is from Klamath Falls. A selection of awards, publications and distinctions include: Top 100-National Arts for the Parks (1999); Featured Artist, Pacific Flyaway Show (1995); and Ducks Unlimited Artist of the Year (1988-89 and 1990-91). www.judyphearson.com
Don Prechtel
Prechtel is an acclaimed, award-winning artist from Creswell. One of his earliest works hangs in the Favell Museum’s permanent collection. His oils are recognized across the country for their historical portrayals, particularly of the Civil War. They hang in private collections, museums, and military installations, including the Virginia Military Institute; Government House (Dublin); the Museum of Natural and Cultural History, University of Oregon; and the Notre Dame Alumni Association Building. www.prechtelfineart.com
Chuck Prudhomme
Prudhomme lives near Redding, Calif.. He began painting after 21 years of professionally flying helicopters. Featured in several national juried shows, he was selected to paint an image of Whiskeytown National Recreation Area on a White House Christmas Tree ornament in 2007. His paintings are in many private collections around the country. www.chuckprudhommeart.com
Ron Raasch
Raasch is a retired architect living in Powell Butte. He is a signature member of the International Society of Acrylic Painters, a life member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon and the Northwest Watercolor Society, as well as a member of the Northwest Pastel Society, Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, National Watercolor Society and a founding member of Plein Air Painters of Oregon. www.ronraasch.com
Sharlene Rayl
Rayl is a self-taught artist and cattle are among her favorite subjects. She has won numerous awards, including recently, First Place at the Sacramento Horse Expo Art Show and the Artist Choice Award at the Cattlemen’s Western Art Show of Paso Robles, Calif. www.sharlenerayl.com
Stefan Savides
Savides, of Klamath Falls, is an award-winning avian sculptor and one of the most talented in the world. His bronze sculptures show at the Dallas Safari Club Convention, Southwestern Wildlife Exposition, and have been selected multiple times for the premier juried show “Birds in Art” at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. He is a personal favorite of the founders of Cabela’s Outfitters. From minis to monumental, Stefan’s works are on display worldwide. Stefan and renowned Texas artist Garland Weeks, conceived and constructed the Favell Museum’s recently installed bronze monument “Freedom.” www.stefansavides.com
Vicki Shuck
Shuck was born and raised in the Merrill area. Her great-grandmother, Dora, was a member of the Hat Creek band of the Modoc tribe. Portraying people in the settings that they lived in and that she grew up in, has blessed her with a deep sense of the Klamath area being “home.” www.vickishuck.com
Pam Stoehsler
Stoehsler lives in the Klamath Basin and spends hours observing and photographing birds. Her exquisitely detailed and realistic portraits of birds and animals bring to life natures secret moments. Pam has won five California and Oregon upland game bird stamps and has been featured at wildlife art shows throughout the West Coast.
Katherine Taylor
Taylor is an oil painter and longtime resident of Bend. Her signature style employs the dramatic lighting and luminosity of the Old Master’s classical approach she was trained in. She teaches classical oil painting and her work has been included in juried exhibitions and private collections throughout the country: www.katherine-taylor.com.
Randall Tillery
Randall Tillery lives in Sisters. He paints in his studio and en plein air. He is a member of Oil Painters of America and American Impressionist Society. He has been exhibited in many prestigious shows throughout the country and has been featured in numerous publications including the book Best of American Landscape Artists: www.randalltillery.com
David Terry
Terry was born in Temple, Texas. For most of the last 14 years, Terry has specialized in formal portraiture and commissioned portraits; because they are among the most challenging of subject matter, portraits that bring people to life. He is a member of the Salmagundi Club of New York, the Portrait Society of America, and the Oil Painters of America: www.davidterryartist.com
Russ Walker
Walker lives in Medford and is a representational oil painter. Known for his wildlife and wilderness landscapes, Russ shows regularly at the Phippen Museum’s annual juried show, which features Western artists who create “Art of the American West” and other shows throughout the American West: www.russwalkerart.com.
Shelli Walters
Shelli Walters has lived in Oregon since she was a small child. Today she splits her time between mixed media art and graphic design. She is inspired by Oregon’s vast and diverse landscape and magical wildlife. When in touch with nature she feels a connection to the spiritual world: www.shelliwaltersstudio.com
Garth Williams
Williams is from Burley, Idaho. His grandfather, an oil painter, was his inspiration to become an artist: www.garthwilliamsfineart.com