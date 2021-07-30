Country, 90’s alternative, crashing cars and more await visitors to the 2021 Klamath County Fair, taking place Aug. 5-8 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, themed as “Dare to Fair.”
Concert headliners Everclear (Aug. 6) and Sawyer Brown (Aug. 7) will provide plenty of familiar songs across a multitude of classic hits on the rock and country charts, alongside the Klamath County Demolition Derby presented at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. Tickets for the Everclear concert are $10 for general admission or $15 for the “Party Zone,” while tickets for the Sawyer Brown concert $10 and $20 for the Party Zone, and Demolition Derby tickets are $20.
A one-day wristband for access to the Wold Amusements carnival are $25. General admission to the fair are $6, or $3 for seniors and active military. A $1 discount will be provided at the gate for food donations to the Klamath-Lake Food Bank. Free admission is provided on Sunday, Aug. 8 Doors open each day at 10 a.m., with activities continuing until midnight each day except Sunday when the fair closes at 5 p.m.
Fair attendees can expect much of the same entertainment as enjoyed in previous renditions: art and home ec exhibits, animal auctions, food trucks, live music, and a wealth of family-friendly entertainment.
The Everclear and Sawyer Brown concerts will take place inside the John Hancock Event Center. Everclear formed in Portland in 1991 and rose to fame in the early 90s with three certified platinum-selling albums on Capitol Records and two additional records before the band split. Notable for hit songs such as “Santa Monica,” “Everything to Everyone,” and “AM Radio,” the band became notable for catchy pop hooks matched with heavy guitar fuzz drawing influences from groups ranging from the Beach Boys to The Pixies.
In the time since the 2003 band split of the original lineup lead singer Art Alexakis has released solo albums before eventually reforming a new lineup under the Everclear name and touring regularly despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Sawyer Brown formed in Florida in 1981, the result of touring musicians who decided to keep performing after the artist they were backing, Don King, chose to retire. The band signed to Capitol Records in 1984 and has steadily performed and recording ever since, releasing a whopping 18 albums over their illustrious career and garnering three country chart-topping singles: “Step That Step,” Some Girls Do,” and “Thank God For You.” The band’s sound melds classic country with rock influences, similar to alt-country acts such as The Eagles. Sawyer Brown’s continued success includes six straight years of being named Vocal Band of the Year (1993-1998) at the TNN/Music City News Country Music Awards, and Video Group of the Year three straight years at the CMT Country Music Awards (1993-1995).
Other performers slated for the 2021 Klamath County Fair include country artists Jessica Lynne Witty, Racyne Parker & the LowCoals, Kurt Van Meter, the world-renowned Street Drum Corps, and rock act Fat Sexy. Other live acts include magician Hart Keene, Skip Banks “The Balloon Man”, magician-ventriloquist Vickie Gasko Green, Jeremy the Juggler, and a Kiddie Karoo-Barnyard Bash.
Also presented during the Fair on Friday, Aug. 6 will be a series of gaming tournaments courtesy of NiteWolf Games featuring competitions in Overwatch, Halo-4, Fortnite, League of Legends, Starcraft II and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Participation is free, but players must own the game to be competing in, and show up at least 30 minutes prior to the start of each competition. Prizes will be provided to the top players.
For more information visit www.klamathcountyfair.com.