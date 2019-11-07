The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy, according to a news release.
Following are events scheduled exclusively for November:
■ Teen Nanowrimo: Fridays at 4 p.m. through Nov. 22. Conquer National Novel Writing Month with library staff help. Come for writing prompts, support, collaboration and fun. For ages 12-18.
■ My Hero Academia Marathon: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26; and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Take part in a stream through this insanely popular anime series. For ages 12-18.
■ Life-Sized Board Games: At 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, dive into these scaled-up family favorites! For ages 6-12.
■ Turkey Race: At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, gobble-gobble your way to the finish line! For ages 6-12.
These family favorites are offered every month:
■ Music and Movement: Mondays at 11 a.m. Children and parents get into the groove with music and dance, stories, games and more. Suggested for children age 2 and up.
■ Teen Fanfic Writers Club: Mondays at 3:30 p.m. Meet up with fellow fandom creatives and work on your fix-it fics, plan out your coffee shop alternate universes, discuss which universes make the best crossovers, and more. For ages 12-18.
■ Baby Bouncers: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome.
■ Terrific Toddlers: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Toddlers ages 18-36 months will enjoy stories, games, songs and more.
■ Anime & … : Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. Anime fans rejoice! Each week the group will be watching shows, making crafts, and chowing down on snacks! For ages 12-18.
■ Teen Theater Troupe: At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Tuesday, Nov. 26, take part in play acting games, learn improv, write your own skits, and build props for the show. For ages 12-18.
■ Family Story Time: Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Each week there will be a new story and activity to encourage family bonding time. For kids of all ages and their grown-ups.
■ Bilingual Storytime/Cuentos en Español: At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Stories, songs and games in both English and Spanish. Aimed at ages 3-5, but all are welcome.
■ Bedtime Story Time: OK, so 7 o’ clock is a little early for bedtime, but get cozy in your jammies anyway! Bring your favorite blankie and your best stuffed animal to this all-ages story time at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.
■ Preschool Power: Fridays at 10:30 a.m. through Nov. 22. Come for stories, crafts and songs. Suggested for children 3 to 5.
■ Teen & Youth Gaming Hour: Fridays at 3:30 p.m. through Nov. 22. Who’s the best gamer in the library? For ages 8-18.
■ Pet Partners: Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Read with therapy dogs! They’re very good listeners. All ages welcome.
■ Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Professor Franny will mentor budding comics artists as they make mini-comics (or dioramas, or videos) and dream up wacky new stories! This club is for artists ages 12 to 19.
Registration for these events is not required, but children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the library website at www.klamathlibrary.org.