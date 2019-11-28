The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy, according to a news release.
Here’s what’s coming up:
Music & Movement: Mondays at 11 a.m. Children and parents get into the groove with music and dance. Includes stories, games and more. Suggested for children 2 and up. There will be no Music & Movement on Monday, Dec. 23.
Teen Fanfic Writers Club: Mondays at 3:30 p.m. Meet up with fellow fandom creatives and work on your fix-it fics, plan out your coffeeshop Alternate Universes, discuss which universes make the best crossovers, and more. For ages 12 to 18.
Baby Bouncers: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome. There will be no Baby Bouncers on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Terrific Toddlers: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Toddlers ages 18-36 months will enjoy stories, games, songs and more. There will be no Terrific Toddlers on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Teen Anime Club: Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Anime fans rejoice! Watch shows each week, chow down on snacks, and more. For ages 12 to 18.
Family Storytime: Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Each week there will be a new story and activity to encourage family bonding time. For kids of all ages and their grown-ups. There is no Family Storytime on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Teen Art Club: Thursdays at 4 p.m. Learn to draw or hone your skills with fellow artists at this new library event. For ages 12 to 18.
Bilingual Storytime/Cuentos en Español: The Second Thursday of the month, Dec. 12th) at 11:30 am. Studies have shown that children who are exposed to multiple languages as youngsters not only have a much higher chance of being fluent in multiple languages as adults… they also have an easier time learning all kinds of information as they grow up! In that spirit, join us for stories, songs and games in both English and Spanish on the second Thursday of each month at 11:30 am. Aimed at ages 3-5, but all are welcome.
Bedtime Storytime: OK, so 7 o’ clock is a little early for bedtime, but let’s get cozy in our jammies anyway. At 7 p.m. on Dec. 19, bring your favorite blankie and your best stuffed animal to this all-ages storytime.
Preschool Power: Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Come for stories, crafts and songs. Suggested for children 3 to 5. There will be no Preschool Power on Friday, Dec. 27.
Teen & Youth Gaming Hour: Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Who’s the best gamer in the library? For ages 8 to 18.
Pet Partners: Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Read with therapy dogs. They’re very good listeners. All ages welcome.
Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: Each second Saturday of the month, noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Professor Franny mentors budding comics artists as they make mini-comics (or dioramas, or videos) and dream up wacky new stories! This club is for artists in grades 6 through 12.
Registration for these events is not required, but children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the library website at www.klamathlibrary.org.