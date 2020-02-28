The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy!
Here’s what we have coming up:
■ Music & Movement: Mondays at 11 a.m. Children and parents get into the groove with music and dance. Join us for stories, games and more! Suggested for children 2 and up.
■ Teen Fanfic Writers Club: Mondays at 3:30 p.m. Meet up with fellow fandom creatives and work on your fix-it fics, plan out your coffeeshop AUs, discuss which universes make the best crossovers, and more! For ages 12-18.
■ Dr. Seuss Birthday Party: Monday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. Celebrate legendary children’s author Dr. Seuss with a special storytime, crafts and games focused on our favorite characters! For ages 5-12.
■ Baby Bouncers: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome.
■ Terrific Toddlers: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Toddlers ages 18-36 months will enjoy stories, games, songs and more.
■ Teen Anime Club: Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. Anime fans rejoice! Each week we’ll be watching shows, chowing down on snacks, and more! For ages 12-18.
■ Youth Craft Hour: The first Tuesday of the month (March 3) at 4 p.m. Come create something amazing with our craft supplies! For ages 6-12.
■ Bilingual Storytime/Cuentos en Español: The second Tuesday of the month (March 10) at 4 p.m. Studies have shown that children who are exposed to multiple languages as youngsters not only have a much higher chance of being fluent in multiple languages as adults…they also have an easier time learning all kinds of information as they grow up. In that spirit, join us for stories, songs and games in both English and Spanish! Aimed at ages 3-5, but all are welcome.
■ Perler Bead Crafting: The third Tuesday of the month (March 17) at 4 p.m. Make colorful creations with fusible perler beads! For ages 6-12.
■ Life-Sized Pac-Man: The fourth Tuesday of the month (March 24) at 4 p.m. Munch pellets and avoid ghosts with a life-sized version of the classic arcade game Pac-Man! For ages 6-12.
■ Teen and Youth Lego Hour: The fifth Tuesday of the month (March 31) at 4 p.m. and the first and third Thursday of the month (March 5 and March 19) at 3:30 p.m. Build something awesome with the library’s collection of Lego bricks! For ages 5-18.
■ Teen Dungeons & Dragons: Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Play Dungeons and Dragons with us – no role-playing experience needed! New players can jump in any time, but please register at the Youth Services desk beforehand so we can work your character into the story! For ages 12-18.
■ Teen Art Club: Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. Learn to draw or hone your skills with fellow artists! For ages 12-18.
■ Caldecott Medal Winners Read-A-Long: The second Thursday of the month (March 12) at 4 p.m. The Caldecott Medal has been awarded to the illustrator of the year’s best picture book since 1937. Each month, join us in celebrating one of these beautiful books, along with crafts and games! For ages 6-12. (For a complete list of all the Caldecott Medal winners, head to http://www.ala.org/alsc/awardsgrants/bookmedia/caldecottmedal/caldecottwinners/caldecottmedal.)
■ Preschool Power: Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Come for stories, crafts and songs. Suggested for children 3 to 5.
■ Fandom Creations: Custom Buttons: Friday, March 6 at 4 p.m. Rev up the pinback button press and turn any piece of art into a badge showing off your favorite fandoms! For ages 12-18.
■ Teen & Youth Gaming Hour: Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Who’s the best gamer in the library? For ages 8-18.
■ Pet Partners: Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Read with therapy dogs! (They’re very good listeners.) All ages welcome.
■ Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: The second Saturday of the month (March 14) from noon to 3 p.m. Professor Franny mentors budding comics artists as they make mini-comics (or dioramas, or videos) and dream up wacky new stories! This club is for artists in grades 6 through 12.
Registration for these events is not required (except for the teen Dungeons and Dragons sessions), but children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information call 541-882-8894 or visit the library website at www.klamathlibrary.org.