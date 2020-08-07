A gathering to view the annual Perseid meteor shower will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Fort Klamath Museum, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.
The event is free. Participants are encouraged to arrive around 9 p.m. at the museum located along Highway 62 about 35 miles north of Klamath Falls.
The meteor shower produces so-called “shooting stars” during early August every year. The event peaks Aug. 11-13.
“We invite people to travel to Fort Klamath because the skies are very dark at that location,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “Even faint meteors that would probably not be noticeable in town can be easily seen there.”
Glare from even a single streetlight can diminish conditions considerably. The most meteors are likely to be seen in the early-morning hours, although the moon will rise after midnight, making it harder to see meteors.
Telescopes will be available for viewing planets and deep-sky objects. Smoke may limit visibility somewhat, but the event will take place regardless.
“A good way to watch for meteors is to stretch a blanket out on the grass, then just lie back and enjoy the view,” Kepple said.
Participants are advised to bring warm clothing, as temperatures drop rapidly after nightfall. Insect repellent is also advised.
For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.