Participants are being sought for an invitational exhibition “Small Art: Big Impression” to be held for most of the month in January at Klamath Art Association and Gallery, 120 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
Gallery members and non-members are invited to submit small sized works of art, photography, crafts and sculpture. The size limit is 16 x 16 inches. They are to be delivered in person at the gallery from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
All “wall” work must have wire back hangers clear across the back of the work. No hook or loop hangers. Entrants may also submit work in table-top standing frames as long as the longest dimension is 16 inches or less.
Non-members need to pay an entry fee of $4. For more information, call 541-883-1833.