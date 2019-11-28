Library to host two Dec. Adult Board Game Nights
Adult board game geeks: gather up your dice and games and come down to the downtown Klamath County Library on for a night of some great board games. Gamers get together on the first, third, and fifth Wednesdays of each month at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release. In December, two sessions will be offered on Dec. 4 and 18.
Dominate the train industry in Ticket to Ride, loot the monster (and backstab your buddy) in Munchkin, build and trade your way to victory in Settlers of Catan, and much more! Participants are invited to bring their own favorite board game to share.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk.
Library hosts Dungeons and Dragons on Wednesdays
Get ready to roll some critical hits, it’s Dungeons and Dragons time at the downtown Klamath County Library. Due to high demand, the library will be running two play groups for teens ages 12 to 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, according to a news release.
Have you seen the Critical Role video series on YouTube or listened to the The Adventure Zone podcast and wanted to get in on all the spell-slinging, monster-slaying action yourself? Now’s your chance! We’ll provide everything you need to play – just bring a healthy dose of imagination. No previous roleplaying experience necessary.
Space is very limited, so registration is required. Call 541-882-8894 or stop by the Youth Services desk to sign up or for more details.
The Force is with you, during Star Wars Month
December is Star Wars Month at the downtown Klamath County Library, according to a news release. Here’s what is coming up on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.:
Dec. 4: Lightsaber forging — design your very own life-sized lightsaber.
Dec. 11: Jedi Academy training — do you have what it takes to be a Jedi? Test yourself against our Jedi Masters’ minigames to graduate.
Dec. 18: Escape the Sith — you must make a daring escape mission before you can defeat the evil Sith Lords. You’ll need all your Jedi Academy training to succeed.
Children under age 10 should come with a parent or guardian, please. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk.
Join a youth book club at the Klamath County Library!
Discover new books and new friends in youth book clubs at the downtown Klamath County Library. Here’s what’s in store:
n Where the Wild Books Are (ages 5-6) meet on the first Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. They’ll discuss “Frog & Toad Are Friends,” by Arnold Lobel on Thursday, Dec. 5.
n The Page Turners (ages 7-9) meet on the second Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. They’re discussing “Ruby Lu, Empress of Everything,” by Lenore Look and Anne Wilsdorf on Thursday, Dec. 12.
n Books & Beyond (ages 10-12) meet on the third Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. This month’s book is “Merci Suarez Changes Gears,” by Meg Medina. They’ll talk about it on Thursday, Dec. 19.
For more information or to pick up your club’s book, stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.
Lads of Leisure to perform holiday music at the library
Local Celtic folk band Lads of Leisure return to the downtown Klamath County Library for a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, according to a news release.
Enjoy some upbeat holiday music at this free all-ages concert which will include toe-tapping folk music and holiday favorites.
And if you can’t get enough music, check out some of the library’s Celtic and holiday-themed CDs. The folks at the Information and Reference desk will be more than happy to give you a recommendation.
For more information about the concert, call 541-882-8894. For more about the Lads of Leisure or to listen to their music, visit the band’s website at ladsofleisure.com.
Favell Museum extends annual art show and sale
The Favell Museum has extended its annual art show and sale, featuring works by 33 acclaimed artists from across the Western United States, through the holidays, according to a news release. The show features sculptures and paintings in various mediums. Subject matter includes scenic landscapes, city scapes, still life, figure art, wildlife, and more presented in a variety of artistic styles, including oils, pastels, acrylics, water colors, bronze sculptures, wood sculptures, and more.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with free admission to the art show. For more information, visit favellmuseum.org.