Tulelake Shindig street fair and bazaar Saturday
TULELAKE — The biggest little street fair and bazaar in Northern California, the third annual Tulelake Shindig, will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Otis Roper Park, according to a news release.
The Tulelake Shindig, an event for all ages, will include live music, a wide variety of vendors, informational booths, food trucks and much more.
The Tulelake Shindig is a benefit fundraiser for Tulelake High School students aspiring to attend a vocational or trade school, or a two-year college. For more information, contact Lydia Gil on Facebook, email love@cot.net or call 530-667-4321.
Musicians to perform for ‘Woodstock 50th Celebration’
Ten musical performers will particpate in “Woodstock 50th Celebration” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane, according to a news release.
They are Bill Palmer, Ron Stevens, Treve Sears, Erin Barker, Jim Gillam, Trisha Daniel, Lou Levison, Glenn Justus, Tom Franks and Rod Kucera.
Registration available for basket weaving skills class
Núun ken’witnéewit or “Our Way of Weaving” is a quintet of Native American Tribal Weavers who will conduct basket weaving demonstrations and a basket weaving skills class on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The class will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and be limited to six participants. Cost is $15 with materials provided. For more information or to pre-register, call 541-882-9996.
The demonstrations will follow from 3 to 5 p.m.
Klamath Film sets Aug. 20 meeting at Lake of the Woods
Klamath Film invites all Klamath, Ashland and Medford area filmmakers to its next regular monthly meeting, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Lake of the Woods resort. Included will be refreshments, with announcements beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a preview of the 2019 Klamath Independent Film Festival.
There may be a small parking fee at the resort.
For more information, visit klamathfilm.org.