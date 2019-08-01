Two Rivers to host book signing Saturday
CHILOQUIN — A book signing for “Infantry,” written by 17-year-old author J.P. Biddlecome, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Two Rivers Art Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin, according to a news release.
“Infantry,” takes place in 1862, during the Civil War. The main character, Jason Hood, is called “Hatchet” by his friends, due to his hostile personality. Hatchet’s past has left him in a depressed state, fighting for his sanity, until a Bible left by his dead friend saves him from a web of hatred, loneliness, and a path leading to destruction.
Biddlecome’s book is also available for purchase through amazon.com.
Toss those dice, adult board game nights set
The Klamath County Library invites you to get your geek on during Adult Board Game Nights in August, according to a news release. Game nights are set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, and Aug. 21 at the main branch downtown.
Dominate the train industry in Ticket to Ride, loot the monster (and backstab your buddy) in Munchkin, build and trade your way to victory in Settlers of Catan, and much more. (Feel free to bring your own favorite board game to share.)
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk.
Have a Summer Shindig at the library
Library patrons have made the Klamath County Library’s 2019 Summer Reading Program a huge success, and to celebrate, the library is throwing a Summer Shindig! Everyone is invited to the downtown Klamath County Library at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 for games, crafts and prizes. It’ll be a festival of books, with “carnival booths” celebrating beloved book series.
Doors will open at 10 a.m., especially for the Summer Reading Program Family Performance Series, with games starting at 10:30 a.m. After the Shindig, lunch will be served across the street on the Klamath County courthouse lawn.
The Summer Shindig is for all ages, but those under 10 years old need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults must be accompanied by a child for admittance to the library during the Wednesday event.
The Summer Reading Program is almost over. The last day to redeem your “reading passports” for Summer Reading Program prizes is Saturday, Aug. 31.
For more information, stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.