Plug in at the library Aug. 27 for Retro Game Night
Dust off your favorite old games and come to Retro Video Game Night at the downtown Klamath County Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The library is bringing its own collection of games, including fan favorites like Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Kart, GoldenEye 007, WWF: No Mercy, and much more. Bring your favorites, too. The library will have a Super Nintendo, an N64, a PlayStation2 and rotating cast of other retro consoles available to play on.
Please note that this video game event is intended for adults and may include games that predate ESRB age ratings as well as games rated to have content inappropriate for children under 13.
For more information, visit the Information and Reference desk at the downtown library or call 541-882-8894.
Special screening of ‘The Silent Natural’ Sept. 7
A special showing of a Deaf Chat Group movie titled “The Silent Natural” with deaf actor Mile Barbee will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Pelican Cinemas, according to a news release.
Cost is $6 per person.