Ragland brings “Petty Fever” to Klamath Oct. 19
Celebrate Tom Petty’s birthday anniversary with “Petty Fever,” a multi-award winning full production tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers during a Ross Ragland Theater. The theater will host “Petty Fever” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, according to a news release.
Featuring the captivating guitarist/vocalist and 2016 Hollywood FAME Award Winner, Frank Murray, “Petty Fever” delivers an amazing and memorable salute to the musical legacy of Tom Petty. The group has performed over four decades of classic Tom Petty hits such as “American Girl,” “Free Falling,” “Breakdown,” “Running Down a Dream,” “I Won’t Back Down” and many more.
Founded in Portland, “Petty Fever” features a talented lineup of top northwest veteran musicians. Their high energy show is second to none and always leaves the crowd craving more. Tickets to “Petty Fever” are $32, $27 and $23 before transaction fees, and can be purchased at the theater box office at 218 N. Seventh St. For ticket information and reservations call 541-884-5483 or visit the theater’s website at www.rrtheater.org to buy tickets online.
Get ready to score at the library’s Retro Game Night
Dust off your favorite old games for Retro Video Game Night, which will be at the downtown Klamath County Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Library staff will be bringing their own collections of games, including fan favorites like Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Kart, GoldenEye 007, WWF: No Mercy, and much more. Bring your own favorites, too. The library will have a Super Nintendo, an N64, a PlayStation2 and rotating cast of other retro consoles available to play on. Please note that this video game event is intended for adults and may include games that predate ESRB age ratings as well as games rated to have content inappropriate for children under 13.
Can’t get enough retro games? Check out the library’s retro video games room at the Klamath Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the Information and Reference desk at the downtown library or call 541-882-8894.
‘Toast’ to ‘Rocky Horror’ at the Ragland Oct. 26
The Ross Ragland Theater will screen a seasonal favorite, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, according to a news release.
The community is invited to join the Ragland as it celebrates its movie-house roots with one of the world’s favorite cult classic films. This movie night and accompanying costume contest have become an anticipated fall favorite in the Basin.
Gather your friends (virgins and experienced party-goers alike) and don your fishnets for a night of fun. Don’t miss your chance to dance the Time Warp on Stage. The theater is selling Grab Bags again for all of your Rocky Horror needs in the show. Purchase online before Oct. 22 for $4. Grab Bags will be $5 the day of event in the Lobby. Tickets are $5 or $9 and can be purchased at the theater box office at 218 N. Seventh St. For ticket information and reservations call 541-884-5483 or visit the theater’s website at www.rrtheater.org to buy tickets online.