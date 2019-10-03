Klamath County Library to screen ‘Bye Bye Germany’
Free showing of a European comedy “Bye Bye Germany” will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Klamath County Library, according to a news releaese.
A man and his friends, survivors of World War II and the Holocaust, want to get out of Germany and head to America.
The movie is unrated, in German with English subtitles, and runs for 1 hour, 42 minutes.
Brainstorm, edit and collaborate with Creative Writers Group
Brainstorm, edit and collaborate with fellow writers at the downtown library’s Creative Writers’ Group.
The library hosts a group for writers and aspiring writers on the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m., according to a news release. The group is free and open to anyone who wants to improve their writing skills in a positive environment. No previous writing experience necessary.
The next meeting of the Creative Writers’ Group will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The first part of each meeting is devoted to prompt writing, and the remainder spent providing feedback to other group members. Have a work in progress you want feedback on? Bring it to a meeting for critique by the group.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Information & Reference desk.
‘Adulting’ Life Skills Workshop session set for Oct. 12
Sharpen your “adulting” skills at a Life Skills Workshop at the Klamath County Library.
Being an independent adult means developing a lot of skills that often don’t get taught in school. Luckily, the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society of Klamath Community College is here to help: the organization is running a Life Skills Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at the downtown Klamath County Library.
The afternoon will include several mini-classes on a variety of topics. Here’s what they have on deck:
n Noon to 1 p.m.: For the first mini-class, Jennifer Briscoe, head of the Health Information Management program at KCC, will go over tips and tricks for cheap, healthy meals.
n 1 to 2 p.m.: The second mini-class will cover banking basics, map reading and direction skills – because sometimes Google Maps isn’t available!
n 2 to 3 p.m.: Hand Tool Skills
n 3 to 4 p.m.: Basic Car Care
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Information & Reference desk. For more about Phi Theta Kappa, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BadgerPTK.