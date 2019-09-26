Library to screen ‘Bird of Prey’ documentary
Efforts to prevent the extinction of the Great Philippine Eagle will be depicted in a documentary titled “Bird of Prey” to be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
Weighing up to 18 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, it is the largest eagle in the world. It’s also one of the rarest with about 600 of them left in the wild. A team of researchers, bird rehabilitation experts and others determined to preserve the bird will be featured in the documentary that’s rated G and runs for about an hour and a half.
Titles chosen for upcoming youth book clubs
Kids and teens can join book clubs at the downtown Klamath County Library to discover new favorite books and meet new friends, according to a news release
Here’s what the library has in store:
n Where the Wild Books Are (ages 5 to 6) meet on the first Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. They’ll discuss “Pete the Cat: Sir Pete the Brave,” by James Dean on Thursday, Oct. 3.
n The Page Turners (ages 7 to 9) meet on the second Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. They’re discussing “Bunnicula: A Rabbit-Tale of Mystery,” by Deborah Howe and James Howe on Thursday, Oct. 10.
n Books & Beyond (ages 10 to 12) meet on the third Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. This month’s Book Legion book is “Big Nate: In a Class by Himself,” by Lincoln Peirce. They’ll talk about it on Thursday, Oct. 17.
n Dine & Books (ages 13 to 18) meet on the first Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. Talk about books over snacks. This month the group will talk about “Children of Blood and Bone,” by Tomi Adeyemi on Thursday, Oct. 3.
For more information or to pick up your club’s book, stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894.