Hope Community Center to host Harvest Craft Fair
The Hope Community Center, 2408 Homedale Road, will host a craft fair with a variety of vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, according to a news release.
The Harvest Craft Fair will feature pottery, jewelry, honey, wood craft items, homemade soaps and more. The Luther Square Lounge will also have items made by the Luther Square residents. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for $5. All proceeds will go to the WELCA women’s group of the church for the prayer quilt ministry, domestic and community needs. Parking is available at Hope Center, and the Hope Lutheran Church parking lot.
Mask Mania continues at Two Rivers
CHILOQUIN — A Mask Mania Event is continuing in Two Rivers Art Gallery & Unique Gift Shop in Chiloquin, according to a news release.
Those attending a galla party on Sept. 29 had the opportunity to vote for their favorite masks. Other votes continue to be received from those in this area, out of county and out of state. The masks can be seen in the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
An awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Join the parade for Scarecrow Row
A Kids Costume Parade wild be held in Scarecrow Row at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at Ninth and Main streets, according to a news release.
It will followed by trick or treating at downtown businesses from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rides on the Scarecrow Express will be available.