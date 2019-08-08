Limited registration available for Favell class
Núun ken’witnéewit, or “Our Way of Weaving,” is a quintet of Native American tribal weavers who will be offering basket weaving demonstrations on Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Favell Museum of Native American Artifacts and Western Art at 125 W. Main St., according to a news release.
The demonstrations will begin with a basket weaving skills class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by basket weaving demonstrations from 3 to 5 p.m.
Cost of the class is $15 with materials provided. Pre-registration with payment required, and is limited to six participants. To reserve a spot in the skills class, call 541-882-9996.
The all-female Native American basket weaving quintet is led by Elder Celeste Whitewolf.
Library to screen French comedy, ‘Mr. Henri’
Free showing of a French comedy film, “The Student and Mr. Henri,” will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
A college student is offered free rent if she tries to seduce her landlord’s son away from his wife, who the landlord dislikes.
It’s in French with English subtitles and runs for a little more than and hour and a half.