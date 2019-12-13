Holiday writing workshop offered for students
Jolly Good Write (plus caroling and cocoa) for children in grades third through 10th will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., according to a news release,
Cost is $20, which includes a journal, pen, and treats. For a second family member that cost is $10. Registration deadline is Dec. 14 by calling Debbie Plummer at 541-281-4259.
Two Rivers welcomes three new artists
CHILOQUIN — There are three news artists — Susan Dougal, Kori Guy and Valerie Hacking — featuring work in Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop at 140 S. First St. in Chiloquin, according to a news release.
Dougal, who resides in Chiloquin, works beads, including those of sterling silver, and crystals, pearls and other gem stones, into her jewelry, which she started creating with her daughter while working in construction for 30-plus years.
Guy, a mixed-blood Navajo, formerly taught watercolor painting at Oregon Institute of Technology. She has been a professional artist for 47 years with her pottery and paintings regularly entered in art shows mostly in Oregon and Colorado.
Hacking creates assorted masks, putting alcohol inks and watercolors into them. She also does commissioned paintings of families, including pets.
Pioneer holiday stories to be told at the library
Storyteller Jerry Brown will share traditional holiday stories at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the downtown Klamath County Library, 126 S. Third St., according to a news release.
Brown will be reading the short story “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas, as well as selections from “Farmer Takes a Wife” by humorist John Gould, which feature Christmas and Thanksgiving experiences in early America.
Brown is a retired software engineer, father, lifelong reader, gardener, musician, and self-described “adequate” public speaker, who appreciates tales and stories of all sorts.
For more information, call 541-882-8894.