Two Rivers Art Gallery welcomes two new artists
CHILOQUIN — Artwork by two new artists in Two Rivers Art Gallery at 140 S. First St. in Chiloquin is now on display, according to a news release.
They are Jessica “Sunshine” McCallum and Kathleen Peterson.
McCallum’s theme is “clowns.” She uses acrylic to paint clowns on wood. She has been drawing since she was young, which helped her to land a job as a sculptor and painter for Universal Studio’s Islands of Adventure, Toon Lagoon.
She is new to Chiloquin and said she is inspired the nature in this area.
Peterson primarily creates recycled, handmade paper and paper maché masks, sketches, paintings, and photography. Her mix of mediums includes handmade paper, paint, ink, crayon, pencil, yard debris, onions and everything that can be used and reused.
Also new to Chiloquin, she said nature inspires her as well as emotional responses between people, her children, and her dog.
Klamath Art Gallery host holiday showcase reception
Klamath Art Gallery will hold its annual Holiday Showcase starting with a reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and be continued through Monday, Dec. 16, at 120 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
Featured will be handcrafted items by gallery artists, including Christmas ornaments, handwoven scarves and hats, jewelry, and greeting cards, and also paintings and photographs.
Regular galllery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday with an open house to be held on Sunday, Dec. 1.