Klamath County Library to screen ‘Inseparable’ TuesdayBased on a true story, the film “Inseparable” follows a wealthy businessman, who is paralyzed in an accident, needs to select a personal assistant to help him with daily tasks.
According to a news release, free showing of the movie will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Klamath County Library. It is in Spanish with English subtitles and runs for almost two hours.
Klamath Art Gallery’s holiday showcase reopensKlamath Art Gallery’s Holiday Showcase has reopened and will remain open every day of the week except Tuesdays until Monday, Dec. 16, at 120 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
An open house has been rescheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Pioneer holiday stories to be told at the libraryStoryteller Jerry Brown will share traditional holiday stories at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the downtown Klamath County Library, 126 s. Third St., according to a news release.
Brown will be reading the short story “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas, as well as selections from “Farmer Takes a Wife” by humorist John Gould, which feature Christmas and Thanksgiving experiences in early America.
Brown is a retired software engineer, father, lifelong reader, gardener, musician, and self-described “adequate” public speaker, who appreciates tales and stories of all sorts.
For more information, call 541-882-8894.