Dungeons and Dragons action at the library
Get ready to roll some critical hits, it’s Dungeons and Dragons time at the downtown Klamath County Library. Teens age 12 to 18 can get in on the adventure each Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. starting Sept. 4, according to a news release.
Have you seen the “Critical Role” video series on YouTube, or listened to the “The Adventure Zone” podcast and wanted to get in on all the spell-slinging, monster-slaying action yourself? Now’s your chance. The library will provide everything you need to play – just bring a healthy dose of imagination. No previous role playing experience necessary.
Space in this party of adventurers is limited, so registration is required. Call 541-882-8894 or stop by the Youth Services desk to sign up or for more details.
Board Game Nights offered in September
Adult board game geeks: gather up your dice and games and come down to the downtown Klamath County Library on for a night of some great board games. Game nights will be offered on the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m. according to a news release.
Dominate the train industry in Ticket to Ride, loot the monster (and backstab your buddy) in Munchkin, build and trade your way to victory in Settlers of Catan, and much more. Feel free to bring your own favorite board game to share.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk.