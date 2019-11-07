'Working Woman' to be screened at the library
Free showing of an Israeli drama titled "Working Woman" will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
It focuses on a woman trapped into tolerating inappropriate advances from her boss because, if he fires her, her family’s financial stability would fall apart. Despite her her polite reaction, her boss’ actions continue to escalate.
It is unrated, in Hebrew with English subtitles, and runs for about an hour and half.
All-ages bingo Nov. 23 at the Klamath library
All-Ages Bingo season kicks off at the downtown Klamath County Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, according to a news release.
Bring the whole family for some bingo fun! There will be snacks for players and prizes for winning cards. There’s no admission fee, and there’s no pre-registration, either. This is a popular event and library staff advise participants to make sure to get to the library early to get a prime bingo seat.
For more information, call 541-882-8894.