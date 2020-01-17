Dunk on Valentine’s Day at the Klamath County LibraryBack by popular demand! It turns out Valentine’s Day is still the worst, so the Klamath County Library is hosting Anti-Valentine’s shenanigans for teens once again, according to a news release.
If you think the only good thing about Valentine’s Day is the candy (and, like, who doesn’t), help the library plan an After-Hours Anti-Valentine’s Day party at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Grab a volunteer application at the downtown library’s Youth Services desk and join the first planning committee meeting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Plan on putting in about an hour of volunteer time a week if you join the committee. Email teen librarian Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for a pdf of the volunteer application, and more details on how to help. This event and committee is for ages 12 to 18.
Library to screen documentary on Neil ArmstrongGet an intimate look at Neil Armstrong, the first man to step foot on the moon, with the documentary “Armstrong” at the downtown Klamath County Library on 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to a news release.
With never-before-seen footage – including home videos shot by Armstrong – the documentary presents the life story of America’s most famous astronaut, from his childhood in rural Ohio to near-death experiences as a pilot for the U.S. Navy and NASA, through the Apollo 11 mission in 1969 that landed him on the moon and the tumultuous celebrity that came after.
“Armstrong” is unrated and runs for 1 hour, 40 minutes.
The Klamath County Library is at 126 S. Third St. in Klamath Falls. For more information call 541-882-8894.
All-ages bingo at the Klamath County LibraryThe downtown Klamath County Library will host all-ages bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, according to a news release.
Bring the whole family for some bingo fun. There will be snacks for players and prizes for winning cards. There is no admission fee, and no pre-registration. Library staff advise this is a popular event – so arrive early to get a prime bingo seat.
For more information, call 541-882-8894.
Tickets available for gallery’s Country Valentine DinnerCHILOQUIN — The Fourth Annual Country Valentine Dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Chiloquin Community Center, according to a news release.
It will be a barbecue dinner with all of the trimmings with tickets available until Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop, which is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Donations of $20 per plate will be accepted.
There will also be dancing to live music by the Old-Time Fiddlers, door prizes, and western dress being optional. For more information, call the gallery at 541-783-3326 or Judy Pate at 541-783-2428.
Bask in nostalgia at retro game night at the libraryClassic video games will be featured at the monthly retro video game night hosted at the downtown Klamath County Library at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, according to a news release.
The event is free and open to the public, welcoming library patrons to partake in a variety of retro game systems and fan favorites like Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Kart, GoldenEye 007, WWF: No Mercy, and more. People are encouraged to bring their own favorites as well. The library will have a Super Nintendo, an N64, a PlayStation2 and rotating cast of other retro consoles available to play.
This video game event is intended for adults and may include games that predate ESRB age ratings, as well as games rated to have content inappropriate for children under 13.
For more information, visit the Information and Reference desk at the downtown Klamath Library, or call 541-882-8894.
Build-it Month continues at the libraryJanuary is “Build It!” month at the downtown Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
The following “Build It!” sessions will be offered at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays in January:
Jan. 22: Mini parachutes — discover the aerodynamics of parachutes with this experiment.
Jan. 29: Lego bridge engineering — bridges come in a variety of shapes for different environments. Try out models of them with Lego bricks.
Children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk.