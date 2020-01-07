Bow Ties & Pearls tickets now available
Tickets are available for the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center Annual Bow Ties & Pearls in the center at 2045 Arthur St., according to a news release.
It will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, with live music by Black Cadillac Kings, food by Yummy's Catering, a Pour Horse Cantina, and a silent auction.
Tickets are $40 for singles, $70 for couples, and $180 for a table of six. For more information, call the center at 541-883-7171.
Library to screen Pacific Islander film 'Vai'
Free showing of a Pacific Islander film titled "Vai" will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Klamath County Library, according to a news release.
It's a collaboration of female directors from eight Pacific Island cultures and is in English, Samoan, Maori and Tonga with English subtitles. It runs for an hour and half.
Gallery seeks artists, photographers for exhibit
Artists and photographers are being sought for participation in a Celebration of Birds Invitational Exhibit to be held from Feb. 2 to 23 in the Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
They are invited to submit up to two of their images of native North American birds, which are to be delivered in person at the gallery from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Non-members of the gallery will need to pay an entrance fee of $4 per work to cover expenses. For more information, call 541-882-1833.
Library hosting January Adult Board Game Nights
Adult board game geeks are invited to gather up your dice and games and come down to the downtown Klamath County Library for a night of some great board games, according to a news release. Gamers get together on the first, third, and fifth Wednesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m., which will be Jan. 15 and 29 this month.
Dominate the train industry in Ticket to Ride, loot the monster (and backstab your buddy) in Munchkin, build and trade your way to victory in Settlers of Catan, and much more. Feel free to bring your own favorite board game to share.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk.