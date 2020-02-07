Dunk on Valentine’s Day at the Klamath County LibraryIf you think the only good thing about Valentine’s Day is the candy (and, like, who doesn’t) join us for an After-Hours Anti-Valentine’s Day Party for teens ages 12-18 on Friday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. at the downtown Klamath County Library.
We’ll be making cuddly puff-ball creatures, hosting a cheesy pickup line contest (give us your corniest nonsense), showing off our poetry skills in a writing challenge, making friendship bracelets, eating lots of snacks and having the time of our lives! Because the only other good thing about Valentine’s Day, besides the candy, is an excuse to dress fancy, you should totally dress fancy. Live your best life.
Space is limited! Please RSVP for the festivities at the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.
Want to help us put on the big bash? Join us the Anti-Valentine’s Planning Committee! Email smiller@klamathlibrary.org for more details on how to get involved.
For more information or to sign up, please call 541-882-8894.
Learn from one of the last wild beekeepers with HoneylandThe downtown Klamath County Library will screen the Macedonian documentary ”Honeyland” on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
“Honeyland” follows the life of Hatidze Muratova, one of the last wild beekeepers in Europe, who lives in the remote mountains of rural Macedonia. “Half for me, half for you,” she tells the bees as she harvests the honey using traditional methods passed down to her from her ancestors. But when her new neighbors decide to start a bee colony of their own, their get-rich-quick beekeeping methods threaten Hatidze’s whole way of life.
“Honeyland” is unrated, in Turkish, Macedonian, and Serbo-Croatian with English subtitles, and runs for 1 hour, 26 minutes.
For more information call 541-882-8894.
Klamath County libraries to close for Presidents DayAll branches of the Klamath County Library District will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day.
No library materials are due on a day the libraries are closed. Libraries will return to normal hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
For more information call 541-882-8894, or see the calendar at klamathlibrary.org.
Klamath Hospice host Valentine’s Day Bake SaleKlamath Hospice will host an annual Valentine’s Day Bake Sale on Friday, Feb. 14 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sale, held at the Sky Lakes Medical Center staff dining room, will include specialty cookies, cakes, pies, gifts, flowers, candy, and raffles. Orders for specialty cookies must be received by Klamath Hospice by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. Specialty cookies are $2 each, and can be ordered at 541-882-2902 or www.klamathhospice.org/bakesale. Cookies must be picked up at Sky Lakes Medical Center before 1 p.m. on Feb. 14.
All proceeds of the sale benefit Klamath Hospice terminally-ill patients and their families. Klamath Hospice is a non-profit, United Way agency. Klamath Hospice is located at 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls.