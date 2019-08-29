The Dixieland Haute Schatz will performing a concert on Labor Day at Sugarman’s Corner in downtown Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
The music making begins at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown pocket park at the corner of North Sixth and Main streets. The traditional jazz band will perform many well known New Orleans style jazz standards, as well as some special Canadian Brass arrangements.
This annual free concert has typically been held at Rocky Point, but is moving to downtown Klamath Falls this year.
The Haute Schatz performance will include Rob Wilson on tuba, Cliff Crawford on trombone, Paul Beger on clarinet, Ken White on saxophone, and Niles Reynolds on trumpet.