A documentary film screening, “Easter in Art,” will be presented on Friday, April 2 at the Ross Ragland Theater at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
The film highlights artistic portrayals throughout the past 2,000 years celebrating the Christian origins of the Easter holiday story as told through paintings, sculptures, and other works of art related to the origin story from early Christianity to present day. Shot on location in Jerusalem, United States and throughout Europe, the film explores the different ways artists have depicted the Easter story through the ages.
The film, directed by Phil Grabsky, is approximately 85 minutes in length. Tickets for the film screening are $10.
Under current COVID restrictions limited audiences are permitted into the Ross Ragland Theater. Attendees are required to wear a face covering, will be spaced out in the theater to adhere to social distancing rules, and are encouraged to wash hands often, Anyone showing symptoms of illness will not be permitted inside.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.