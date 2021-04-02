Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There is still one final opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny in person at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday, April 3, according to a news release.

The Easter Bunny will be available from 2-5 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center to greet children. All-ages are welcome to attend, where they will travel through a spring wonderland to meet the Easter Bunny, take a photo, and receive cotton candy and a goodie bag of treats.

The event is free with a suggested donation of $5 to support the Ross Ragland Theater’s youth programs. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Holman Premiere Realty, the Elks Lodge, Party Time Rentals, Ed Staub & Sons, Soroptimist International of Klamath, and the Klamath Kiwanis Club.

The event will adhere to COVID-19 protocols. All attendees must wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Anyone showing symptoms of illness will not be admitted.

For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.

