There is still one final opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny in person at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday, April 3, according to a news release.
The Easter Bunny will be available from 2-5 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center to greet children. All-ages are welcome to attend, where they will travel through a spring wonderland to meet the Easter Bunny, take a photo, and receive cotton candy and a goodie bag of treats.
The event is free with a suggested donation of $5 to support the Ross Ragland Theater’s youth programs. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Holman Premiere Realty, the Elks Lodge, Party Time Rentals, Ed Staub & Sons, Soroptimist International of Klamath, and the Klamath Kiwanis Club.
The event will adhere to COVID-19 protocols. All attendees must wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Anyone showing symptoms of illness will not be admitted.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.